Op-ed: Residents’ priorities vs. budget realities

For anyone still in a state of denial about Fairfield’s financial prospects over the next several years, Board of Finance chairman Tom Flynn had some sobering words at last Saturday’s budget hearing.

“As we look out over the next number of years, let’s talk about the things that are going to hit the town,” said Flynn. “The continued state fiscal crisis, education deductions, federal tax law changes (SALT tax) which is going to hurt our citizens in a very direct way, contracts with labor unions which were just settled largely in arrears and will be back up for renewal, contractual costs, binding arbitration, and we also have something we haven’t talked about, a dirty little secret right now and it’s going to impact us all - the revaluation of all our properties that comes in 2020.

“Is anybody paying attention to what the real estate prices in Greenfield Hill have been? Revaluation is a fancy way of saying redistribution - there’s going to be a redistribution of this tax burden after 2020 to the rest of the town as Greenfield Hill property values slump because of the overall state of the economy and because of the change in where people want to live, closer to the center of town,” Flynn said.

“Now, here’s the dirty little secret - the upside, the new commercial development, the sales and remodeling down at the beach has all been factored into our tax base. What hasn’t been factored in is the depression of values where houses haven’t sold yet or their neighbors’ houses have sold at 60 percent of the value. Those are all coming our way. We need to have honest discussions about the fiscal pressures that are pushing down on the town of Fairfield and are squeezing out the much needed services. We need to worry about tomorrow, what our priorities are, why I’ve been advocating for the strategic plan for so long, the decisions today reflect that opportunity, our priorities and our risks.”

Flynn’s message might not have been what the dozens of residents who turned out at the budget session at Fairfield Ludlowe High School wanted to hear. Among the residents’ concerns were marina and channel dredging, senior center infrastructure, public libraries, special education, paving and sidewalks. All of these concerns are legitimate, but they all cost money, and Flynn was telling residents that money won’t be flowing as freely as in the past.

Then there’s education spending, a perennial target of budget cutters because education, as in many towns, represents the largest portion of Fairfield spending.

Dave McKenzie, a Fairfield resident for more than 40 years and RTM member said at the hearing, “I accept that almost 65 percent of the town’s budget goes to education, while only 30 percent of the families have children in the schools. I recognize the importance of investing in Fairfield’s children and providing them with a quality education.

Read Full Article