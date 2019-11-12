Attendees examine one of the displays at Rooms With a View. Attendees examine one of the displays at Rooms With a View. Photo: Kendra Wingate / For Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Kendra Wingate / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Rooms With a View marks 25th anniversary 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SOUTHPORT — The popular, high end interior design show called Rooms With A View held its annual fundraising event, while celebrating 25 years of having raised more than $1,650,000 for the event’s beneficiary, the ministry and mission of the Southport Congregational Church.

Originating with an idea from the church’s committee, which held the Southport Antiques Show fundraiser in the 1980’s and early ‘90’s, they presented a new concept to Southport resident and designer Albert Hadley, who wholeheartedly endorsed and helped develop their new idea of a mini decorators show house highlighting vignettes of design, whereupon Rooms With a View was born.

From 1993 until his death Hadley, the honorary chairman, worked as a tireless participant helping to grow and refine this annual designer showcase, personally choosing and inviting 12 area designers each year. He developed a formula which is still used today: six men, six women, six New York, six Fairfield County, six established and six new designers are invited. Throughout the 25 years, many of the participating designers were at the very early stages of what have now become illustrious careers.

In the 25 years of Rooms With a View, the committee explained, volunteers help to erect the vignettes, and have assembled and disassembled, “300 show house vignettes, each one measuring 6’ x 8’ with 3 sheetrock walls, a celling and electricity. A virtual who’s who of talented interior designers have plastered, wallpapered, trompe l’oeil ed, stuccoed, mirrored, stried, lacquered, and paneled their walls, have laid parquet, sisal, antique tile, marble, limestone and carpet, built bookcases, windows and even fireplaces, before installing furnishings, drapery, antiques, and art.”

“Through this unique venue, we are able to share our creative God-given gifts for the benefit of others as we uplift, support and transform countless lives,” explained Rev. Paul Whitmore, senior minister. “We are deeply honored to have had over 300 highly talented interior designer share their art and design with us, as well as their generosity of spirit.”

Today, more than 2,500 visitors enjoy the event each year and last year more than $280,000 in giving and donations were made, helping to support more than 25 charities. This year’s designers created their vignettes around the theme “25” in honor of the event’s 25th anniversary.

“The inspiration of my vignette is through Albert Hadley, of course, and Andy Warhol, we went for the 25th anniversary with the silver effect,” explained co-chair of the Designers Parker Rogers, of Parker & Company. along with designer Katie Holmberg. “We did a sparkly ceiling with Osborne and Little wallpapering, we tried to use all of the major sponsors of the show’s things, so the floor is a Waterworks marble installed floor, the fabrics are through Donghia, Inc. and it’s an Albert Hadley fireworks inspired and reimagined fabric with beautiful embroidery, the wallpaper is through Farrow and Ball as is all the paint throughout the show and the lighting is through Circa Lighting. I used P.E. Guerin Hardware. I wanted to create a foyer of a wealthy client’s townhouse in NYC.” Extraordinary art was also incorporated.

