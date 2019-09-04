Rush at the bookstore creates new energy

After the lazy, peaceful days of summer at the Fairfield University Bookstore, this past holiday weekend, my colleagues and I were swept into the University’s move-in activities and “rush” was officially underway. I think of fall rush as the transition to fall and winter activities and I enjoy having a front row seat, particularly as the incoming freshmen, parents in tow, begin navigating their college textbook-buying expedition.

I worked back-to-back, 9-hour shifts in our General Merchandise and trade-book departments on Sunday and Labor Day, trying to straighten merchandise about once an hour. Families started arriving even before our doors opened at 9 a.m. and soon our clothing and school supply areas swelled with busy buyers, trying to find the “perfect” sweatshirt, sweat pants or fashionable pullovers. I enjoyed watching freshmen parents trying to curb their over-zealous students, as they gathered way more merchandise than they’ll need to be noticed on campus this fall.

Our Follett buyers have definitely added some unusual color combinations and designs and I’m seeing more clothing in colors other than just red and black and with more insignias showing only Fairfield and the letter F. And I’ve been trying to watch which styles seem to be more popular this year.

For the two big days of rush earlier this week, I tried to walk over to the clothing area and straighten, re-hang and organize tops, sweat pants, shorts, tank tops sweat shirts and other offerings, as well as organize things by their right sizes. By the end of each day, the department looked a little like a war zone.

Meanwhile, the text area upstairs was constant crowds and to take some of the pressure off our text associates my colleagues and I fielded phone calls from harried parents (mostly freshmen) and directed families upstairs for books and restrooms.

Mainly, it was exciting, after our long, lazy summer, to see the store alive with buyers and students again. On my long two-day shifts, I definitely helped a lot of non-student buyers, as well as parents with finding best sellers, bibles and books required by our various high schools. And my boss shared the other day that our numbers were definitely up — music to any associate’s ears.

Our Starbuck’s Café was booming and at the end of each day, I collected heaping trash bags of finished and half-finished coffees, lattes and macchiatos that ended up in our tall cans near the parking lot entrance to the store. When I’m downstairs, trash duty falls to me at the end of the night.

One thing I have definitely noticed in the six years I’ve been with the bookstore is how smoothly our textbook department runs. These days, a lot more students are buying or renting books on line and larger numbers are picking up books at the Stag Spirit Shop in the Barone Campus Center.

