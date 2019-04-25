Selectman Chris Tymniak, left, and Ed Bateson at Monday's Republican Town Committee. Bateson was selected by the RTM to fill the empty spot on the Board of Selectmen. Fairfield, CT. 12/6/16 Selectman Chris Tymniak, left, and Ed Bateson at Monday's Republican Town Committee. Bateson was selected by the RTM to fill the empty spot on the Board of Selectmen. Fairfield, CT. 12/6/16 Photo: Genevieve Reilly / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Genevieve Reilly / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Selectmen Tymniak, Bateson not seeking re-election 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — There will be two new members on the Board of Selectmen once the November municipal elections are over.

Republican Selectmen Chris Tymniak and Ed Bateson said they would not be seeking re-election, leaving the path toward the Republican nomination wide open for state Rep. Brenda Kupchick and Board of Finance Chairman Tom Flynn, who announced their candidacy for first selectman and selectman, respectively, in February.

Tymniak said he would not be running for another term as selectman and is fully supporting Kupchick and Flynn.

“I am having a great time doing family things such as Little League and Boy Scouts. My kids are 7 and 10 (years old) and growing up fast. I don’t want to miss it,” Tymniak said.

On April 24, Bateson confirmed he would not be running for another term in his current position.

Bateson is still mulling over a run for the Board of Finance and will reach a decision in a “couple of weeks,” he said. The Republican selectman has not filed candidate paperwork, per the town clerk.

“I’m still thinking about running for Board of Finance,” Bateson said.

According to Town Clerk Betsy Browne, candidates for the first selectman and selectman positions include incumbent First Selectman Mike Tetreau, RTM member Nancy Lefkowitz, Kupchick and Flynn.

“Serving in elected office is admirable, especially at the local level,” Kupchick said, noting she looked forward to working with them in coming years. “I appreciate both Chris and Ed’s commitment to our community.”

Tetreau and Lefkowitz, according to Fairfield Democrats, will announce their campaign kickoff on May 8, days after the RTM is scheduled to approve the town budget.

Tetreau is running for a third term, and Lefkowitz is running for the selectman position for the first time.

Kupchick, currently serving her fifth term as a state representative, is aiming for the first selectman office for the first time, and Flynn is doing the same for the selectman position.

James Millington, chairman of the Republican Town Committee, said they were “not expecting a primary for any positions in this election cycle.”

The Republican Party nomination, Millington said, will take place July 16 at 7 p.m. at the Board of Education conference room at 501 Kings Highway E.

