Selectmen call for greater transparency in fill pile probe

FAIRFIELD — Selectmen Ed Bateson and Chris Tymniak have called on First Selectman Mike Tetreau to be more open with the public as the town investigates toxic dumping at the town’s fill pile.

In a statement Friday, Bateson and Tymniak wrote they are “horrified and stunned” at the details coming out, adding Tetreau’s office must make all documents related to the investigation available to the public.

“We demand that the first selectman’s office immediately place any and all documents related to these events online for the public to read for themselves,” they said.

Bateson and Tymniak also expressed concern that a more thorough investigation into the fill pile and possible use of its toxic materials on town properties was not launched earlier. They said Town Hall should have been more proactive after multiple red flags were raised by town employees and local officials.

“There is clearly a trail of evidence that the town was made aware of, in our opinion enough to launch an investigation in to how the site was being managed,” they said. “We all want to know why nothing was done.”

In response to Bateson and Tymniak’s statement, Tetreau argued the town has maintained transparency during the investigation, citing Board of Selectmen discussions and a website the town has kept updated regarding the investigation over the past two years.

“They’ve had access to all the information that’s been available,” Tetreau said.

Tetreau expressed frustration with Bateson and Tymniak’s approach to the issue.

“Frankly I’m disappointed that they would choose to play politics at this point,” he said. “If there’s an absence of management, I would say it’s on the part of Mr. Bateson and Mr. Tymniak. All they’re doing is complaining here.”

In a press release sent out Friday afternoon, Tetreau said the town is working to determine what public areas might have been affected by the toxic fill and vowed to keep the community updated as the situation develops.

