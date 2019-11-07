The current Board of Selectmen met for the second-to-last time Wednesday evening. The current Board of Selectmen met for the second-to-last time Wednesday evening. Photo: Rachel Scharf / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Rachel Scharf / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Selectmen meeting after Tetreau’s election loss lasts 8 minutes 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Less than 24 hours after losing re-election, First Selectman Mike Tetreau led his second-to-last Board of Selectman meeting.

Wednesday’s eight-minute meeting was among the shortest on this board’s record, with little to be said as Tetreau prepares to surrender his seat to state Rep. Brenda Kupchick. Selectmen Ed Bateson and Chris Tymniak did not seek re-election.

Kupchick won the first selectman race Tuesday night by a 16 percent margin. Tetreau was knocked off the Board of Selectmen entirely after earning fewer votes than his running mate Nancy Lefkowitz, who will serve alongside Kupchick and Tom Flynn.

At previous Board of Selectmen meetings, tensions had run high as Republicans Bateson and Tymniak made no secret of their distaste for the leadership of Tetreau, a Democrat.

But with the election over, the time for vitriol appears to have passed. The selectmen discussed the upcoming leadership transition and what they can do to make sure Town Hall is changed over without issue.

On Wednesday, Kupchick announced that she had formed a transition team, led by former state Sen. John McKinney and current state Rep. Laura Devlin.

“In my phone call to Ms. Kupchick last night, I offered my help,” Tetreau said. “We’re making sure that transition goes as smooth as possible.”

Tymniak expressed a desire for clear communication between department heads and Kupchick’s transition team as they assemble her administration.

“I want to make sure the lines of communication are flowing freely,” Tymniak said.

Tetreau said he planned to meet with department heads this week to ensure that each division creates a plan for working through the transition.

Tetreau adjourned the 5 p.m. meeting at 5:08 p.m. with little flourish, offering no statement on his upcoming departure from the office he has held since 2011. The current Board of Selectmen will meet for the final time on Nov. 20.

