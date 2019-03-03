A rollover crash in Fairfield, Conn., on March 2, 2019. Police said the driver was cited for driving too fast for conditions. Edits to the license plate were not made by Hearst Connecticut Media. A rollover crash in Fairfield, Conn., on March 2, 2019. Police said the driver was cited for driving too fast for conditions. Edits to the license plate were not made by Hearst Connecticut Media. Photo: Contributed Photo / Fairfield Police Department Photo: Contributed Photo / Fairfield Police Department Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Slick roads, speed to blame for rollover in Fairfield 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Slick roads and speed were likely the main reasons for a rollover crash in town Saturday morning.

Police, fire and emergency medical services units responded to Black Rock Turnpike around 8:15 a.m. for a report of a crash. As first responders worked to clear the site of the crash, Black Rock Turnpike was closed between Tahmore Drive and Samp Mortar Drive.

The driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries, police said. The driver was also cited for driving too fast for conditions.

“Use extreme caution while driving,” police said. Since roads were still snow-covered, police urged residents at the time to stay home and let crews treat and clear the streets before heading out.

By noon, the site of the crash had been cleared and the roadway was reopened to all traffic.