Special promotions at Fairfield Museum Shop

FAIRFIELD — Buy local and support a Fairfield non-profit this coming weekend. The Fairfield Museum Shop is participating in Small Business Saturday on Nov. 30 and Museum Store Sunday on Dec. 1. Customers can enjoy cider and cookies while browsing the fully-stocked Shop, which is open every day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and is always tax free.

The Shop is offering two promotions on this special weekend. On Saturday, buy five packs of Onion Hill cards featuring local scenes by Kassie Foss and get one free. On Sunday, get a reusable Fairfield Museum shopping bag and a limited edition Woodberry pewter ornament for free with any purchase. Museum members always get 10% off their purchases.

“This year I have some great ‘Made in America’ products, and many of the vendors are based locally or within New England,” said Kathy Lee, who is curating the Shop after selling Vintage Garden in the Brick Walk. “I have Art by Alyssa calendars, ornaments, coasters and cards, hand-painted ornaments by Peter Saverine, Harbor Sweets handmade chocolates, and Nichols Pottery, to name just a few.”

Because the Fairfield Museum is a non-profit organization, no tax is charged on any items. In addition, all proceeds benefit the organization, its educational programs, and the free community events it presents. The Museum and Museum Shop are located at 370 Beach Road, with plenty of convenient on-site parking.

The Town of Fairfield recently encouraged area residents to buy local this weekend. First Selectman Mike Tetreau said, “The Town is pleased to once again serve as a neighborhood champion for this event. Small Business Saturday is a terrific opportunity to kick off the holiday season by remembering all of the small businesses that help make Fairfield special. I encourage residents to Shop Small during this festive time of year, as well as throughout the entire year.”

Museum Store Sunday is in its third year, and more than 1,200 museum stores around the globe are participating. The Fairfield Museum is delighted to participate in this annual initiative and join museum stores worldwide by offering quality gifts filled with inspiration and educational value to consumers, with all purchases supporting its educational programs and free community events.

For more information visit Fairfieldhistory.org.