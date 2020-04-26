Ellen Levinson of Fairfield grapples with a plant that doesn't want to me relocated on Saturday, April 25, 2020, in Fairfield, Conn. Ellen Levinson of Fairfield grapples with a plant that doesn't want to me relocated on Saturday, April 25, 2020, in Fairfield, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta Photo: Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta Image 1 of / 12 Caption Close Spring arrives in Southport 1 / 12 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — For Pammy and Jack Griffin of Southport, focusing on chores on Saturday’s sparkling sunny day was a relative pleasure, for their recent recovery from COVID-19 is now behind them.

“The body aches were the worst I ever had,” Pammy explained. “The aches were just unbelievable.”

High fever and coughing accompanied the illness, which finally lifted at the beginning of April for the couple.

“It was definitely not like anything I’ve ever had,” she said. “It was not like the flu at all … It’s to be taken seriously.”

And while precautions continue throughout town, by practicing sound social distancing many people still managed to come out and enjoy the magic of a blossoming April on the picturesque streets of Southport.