Search 
Sun Apr 26 2020

Home  

News

Sports

Police Reports

Community  

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Sunday, April 26 News
News

Spring arrives in Southport

By Jarret Liotta|on 
  • Ellen Levinson of Fairfield grapples with a plant that doesn't want to me relocated on Saturday, April 25, 2020, in Fairfield, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta / ©Jarret Liotta 2020

    Ellen Levinson of Fairfield grapples with a plant that doesn't want to me relocated on Saturday, April 25, 2020, in Fairfield, Conn.

    Ellen Levinson of Fairfield grapples with a plant that doesn't want to me relocated on Saturday, April 25, 2020, in Fairfield, Conn.

    Photo: Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta
Photo: Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta
Image 1 of / 12

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 12

Ellen Levinson of Fairfield grapples with a plant that doesn't want to me relocated on Saturday, April 25, 2020, in Fairfield, Conn.

Ellen Levinson of Fairfield grapples with a plant that doesn't want to me relocated on Saturday, April 25, 2020, in Fairfield, Conn.

Photo: Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta

FAIRFIELD — For Pammy and Jack Griffin of Southport, focusing on chores on Saturday’s sparkling sunny day was a relative pleasure, for their recent recovery from COVID-19 is now behind them.

“The body aches were the worst I ever had,” Pammy explained. “The aches were just unbelievable.”

High fever and coughing accompanied the illness, which finally lifted at the beginning of April for the couple.

“It was definitely not like anything I’ve ever had,” she said. “It was not like the flu at all … It’s to be taken seriously.”

And while precautions continue throughout town, by practicing sound social distancing many people still managed to come out and enjoy the magic of a blossoming April on the picturesque streets of Southport.

loading