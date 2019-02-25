The Lenihan dancers will teach the fundamentals of Irish step-dancing at Pequot Library. The Lenihan dancers will teach the fundamentals of Irish step-dancing at Pequot Library. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close St. Patrick’s events at Pequot Library 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Kick up your heels and tap your toes with the Lenihan dancers as they teach the fundamentals of Irish step dancing on Saturday, March 2, from 11-11:45 a.m. in the auditorium at Pequot Library. For ages 3+. Register at pequotlibrary.org. Then come back on Saturday, March 16 from 10:30-11:15 a.m. as St. Patrick’s Day traditions continue and the Lenihan School of Irish Dance troupe performs a spirited, costumed program at Pequot Library. Free and fun for all ages.

It is one of the leading dance schools in New England and the New York area. Lenihan School of Irish Dance offers classes to children 3 and older, as well as adults. Lenihan dancers are recognized nationally and internationally. Many achieve champion status at New England regionals, North American championships, European nationals, and all-Ireland championships. They are featured performers at festivals, weddings, fundraisers, and convalescent homes.

Pequot Library’s public programs are supported in part by the Town of Fairfield.