Gavin Wilson. Gavin Wilson. Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Stamford man allegedly rented, never returned truck 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Gavin Wilson, a 32-year-old Stamford resident, was charged with first-degree larceny after allegedly renting a Penske truck and not keeping it after its October 4, 2018 return date.

According to a police report, Wilson rented a Penske truck last year and was supposed to return it to the company on Oct. 4. Penske sent Wilson a letter of demand Oct. 23 to no avail, police said. When a Penske employee reached Wilson over the phone, Wilson allegedly told them to stop harassing him.

On May 18, Wilson — who also had other outstanding warrants for his arrest — was charged with larceny and issued a June 4 court date.

humberto.juarez@hearstmediact.com