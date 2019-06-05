Stamford man charged with DUI

FAIRFIELD — Police have charged Timothy Burke, a 41-year-old Stamford resident, with alleged illegal operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence and failure to drive in the proper lane during a collision back in April.

According to a police report, Burke was involved in a motor vehicle crash back in April this year on Black Rock Turnpike and Bennington Drive. Police, in the report, said that an investigation determined Burke did not stay in his proper lane and was traveling on the wrong side of the road when it collided into another vehicle traveling south on the Black Rock Turnpike.

Police said that Burke’s driving may have been impaired and that excessive speed may have been a contributing factor to the collision.

The Stamford resident was charged with driving under the influence and turned himself in to police May 31. Burke posted a $10,000 bond and was issued a June 11 court date.

