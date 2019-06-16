Search 
Sun Jun 16 2019

Home  

News

Sports

Police Reports

Community  

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Sunday, June 16 News
News

State police trooper, three others injured in Fairfield I-95 crash

Julia Perkins | on
  • Connecticut State Police Training Academy in Meriden Photo: Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media / Connecticut Post

    Connecticut State Police Training Academy in Meriden

    Connecticut State Police Training Academy in Meriden

    Photo: Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media / Connecticut Post
Photo: Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media / Connecticut Post
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

Connecticut State Police Training Academy in Meriden

Connecticut State Police Training Academy in Meriden

Photo: Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media / Connecticut Post

FAIRFIELD — A state police trooper was seriously injured Sunday morning, while three others suffered minor injuries after a car crashed into a parked cruiser.

The trooper had stopped to help a car that was broken down on the median of Interstate-95 when a third vehicle veered into the left shoulder and struck the cruiser, state police said.

The cruiser was then pushed into the back of car that had broken down, trapping the trooper and the driver of the third vehicle, according to state police. The Fairfield Fire Department extricated the trooper and the driver.

The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. Sunday about a quarter mile south of Exit 22 on I-95, state police said. The section between between exits 21 and 22 were closed for about five hours afterward, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Before the crash, the police cruiser had its emergency lights on and was parked behind the disabled car, state police said.

The trooper, Gregory Sawicki, 29, was sent to Bridgeport Hospital for serious, but not life-threatening injuries, state police. The driver of the third car, Joseph Buzzanca, 32, went to St. Vincent’s Hospital for minor injuries, according to state police.

The driver of the disabled car, Carmen Cisneros, 25, of Woodbridge, Va., and her passenger, Jose Martin Guerrero, 22, of Bronx, N.Y. went to St. Vincent’s Hospital for minor injuries, state police said.

Julia Perkins|Reporter
     

loading