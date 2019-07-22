Stratford man charged with cocaine possession

FAIRFIELD — Mark Fabrizi, a 28-year-old Stratford resident, was arrested for alleged posession of cocaine during a traffic stop investigation.

At around 10 a.m. on July 21, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle suspected of committing a hit and run earlier. Fabrizi, the vehicle’s driver, allegedly admitted to having several grams of cocaine in his pocket. In addition, a narcotics detection K-9 was deployed and indicated to the presence of a narcotic odor.

Fabrizi was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, operation of a motor cehicle with a suspended license and failure to insure a motor vehicle. He was released on a $1,000 non-surety bond and issued a court date of July 30.

