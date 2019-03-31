Residents line up to give their opinions at the Board of Finance hearing. Residents line up to give their opinions at the Board of Finance hearing. Photo: Kendra Wingate For Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Kendra Wingate For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Students, seniors top concerns at Fairfield BOF public hearing 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Board of Finance held a public comment session last Saturday, giving residents an opportunity to comment on the recently proposed fiscal year 2019-2020 annual town budget, with student and senior citizens among their top concerns.

“Feedback from our residents is a very important part of the budget process,” said First Selectman Michael Tetreau. “The Saturday morning forum by the Board of Finance has become one of our community traditions during budget season.”

New this year, the Board of Selectmen and Board of Finance held two separate budget hearings. The Town of Fairfield’s budget process begins in January and ends in May. Held in the Fairfield Ludlowe High School auditorium, dozens of concerned residents lined up to the microphone to have their voices heard; each was allowed a max of two minutes.

Several senior citizen advocates spoke of concerns related to the elder population, as did residents with school-children with education concerns, including a fourth grade student speaking about education cuts. “I’m speaking as a representative of Fairfield senior advocates, there are at least 9,000 of us,” said Beverly Silverman. “We live here, we pay taxes and we feel we are being ignored. I ask that we will be in your consideration for next year’s budget.”

“We face several ongoing challenges,” said Tetreau. “Municipal aid was reduced by $4 million over the last several years, including a $2.5 million reduction in Educational Cost Sharing funds. Our tax revenue is still short the almost $2 million from the sale of the GE property to tax exempt Sacred Heart University. These funds are not coming back. Our goal is to mitigate the ongoing impact of this revenue loses on our residents.” Tetreau noted an additional challenge being the Trump tax plan.

On March 13, the Board of Selectmen unanimously approved Tetreau’s recommended budget of $317.5 million, an increase of $12.5 million from the current year, which also called for a $700,000 reduction in the BOE’s request. School employees’ salaries are expected to cost the town approximately $112.7 million. The Representative Town Meeting approved $2.6 million in school capital projects, expected to improve district wide infrastructure.

The first selectman’s recommended budget includes on the town side a recommendation of $136.1 million - an increase of 3.54 percent over last year. Also recommended is a Board of Education budget of $181.7 million - a 4.6 percent increase over last year. This is a $700,000 reduction in the original BOE request of $182.3, a 5 percent increase over the current fiscal year. The BOE budget represents 57 percent of the town’s total budget and is the largest driver for the total tax increase.

State Representative Cristin Vahey McCarthy said, “First Selectman Tetreau has done a tremendous job navigating the challenge of the past years’ budgets while optimizing the strengths of our community.”

