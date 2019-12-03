Sunrise Senior Living on Stratfield Road, Fairfield. Sunrise Senior Living on Stratfield Road, Fairfield. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Sunrise Senior Living opens in Fairfield 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Sunrise Senior Living, a leading provider of personalized senior care services, announced the opening of two new communities in Fairfield County, — Sunrise of Fairfield, located on Stratfield Road, and Sunrise of Wilton, located on Danbury Road. Both communities will offer Assisted Living and Reminiscence (memory care) services to local families, building on the success of Sunrise’s two Stamford locations on River Road and Roxbury Road.

“We’re excited to bring Connecticut seniors the high-quality care and services that we’ve provided to our residents in Stamford and across the country for more than 35 years,” said Jenifer Salamino, SVP of Operations at Sunrise Senior Living. “We’ve received such a warm welcome from our new neighbors in Fairfield and Wilton, and we’re looking forward to laying down roots and building relationships with more families in Fairfield County.”

Sunrise celebrated the opening of its two new communities with ribbon cutting ceremonies on Wednesday, Nov. 13. Events were attended by community partners, local business leaders, residents, team members and regional and executive leadership from Sunrise.

Sunrise of Fairfield and Sunrise of Wilton can both accommodate approximately 100 residents. When full, the new communities will generate a total of 200 local jobs.

"Location is extremely important to both seniors and their families because it directly impacts the amount of time they’re able to spend with their loved one,” said April Johnson, VP of Operations for Sunrise. “When researching options for an aging parent, sons and daughters want a location that is close to their own home, with the ability to stop by on their way to or from work. Both of these communities are brand new, in convenient locations for those commuting to Manhattan or lower Fairfield County, with senior-friendly technology and design. But, what sets Sunrise apart is our dedicated team members and evidence-based approach to care, with an emphasis on promoting overall wellness.”

Every 65 seconds, someone in the United States develops Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. These new communities both offer Reminiscence Neighborhoods to serve individuals with Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia. Residents in both Assisted Living and Reminiscence receive tailored care according to their Individualized Service Plan (ISP) and through data captured in Sunrise CareConnect, a centralized electronic health record system. This holistic look at a resident’s care experience helps the Sunrise team give regular updates to a family or healthcare provider, and adjust care as necessary.

Inside the communities, design elements support seniors’ mobility needs and promote continued independence. “Wayfinding” wallpaper helps residents better distinguish different corridors and find their suites. Colors were carefully selected based on knowledge of the aging eye and low vision issues that often affect seniors.

