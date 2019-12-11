Sustainable Fairfield Task Force offers ‘green’ holiday tips

FAIRFIELD — The Sustainable Fairfield Task Force which is comprised of resident volunteers appointed by the Board of Selectmen offer residents the following “green” holiday tips:

The holiday season can be hard on the planet: Carbon-spewing travel spikes, decorative lighting gobbles energy and, per one study, between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve, about 25% more trash is thrown away.

But, there are lots of environmentally friendly ways to celebrate without dousing your seasonal cheer. From the Sustainable Fairfield Task Force (SFTF), here are some “green tips” for holiday decorating, entertaining, gifting and traveling — plus some thoughts on carrying your concern for the environment into the New Year. You can find details on these and more ideas at Small Footprint Family, the Rainforest Alliance, Harvard University Sustainability, Green Mountain Energy, and The New York Times.

When you’re decorating . . .

Stick with LED lighting. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, LED lights have a much longer lifespan and consume 70% less energy than conventional incandescent light strands. The DOE says that if everyone replaced their conventional holiday light strings with LEDs, at least two billion kilowatt-hours of electricity could be saved in a month — enough to power 200,000 homes for a year.

Buy a real tree. If your holiday traditions include decorating a tree, get a real one. Artificial trees are reusable, but because of production issues, one study says you’d have to reuse a fake tree for 20 years before it could be considered greener than a real tree. Holiday trees are a renewable crop and Fairfield County has lots of cut-your-own tree farms. After the holidays, bring your tree to the WeCare Denali facility, One Richard White Way, off Reef Road in Fairfield, for recycling into mulch.

When you’re entertaining (and eating) . . .

Skip the paper and plastic. Avoid serving food and drinks with disposable plates, cups and utensils. If you don’t have enough reusable items, ask everyone to bring some. And, for after-party clean-up, use cloth towels instead of disposable paper towels.

Pass the vegetables. Reducing your meat consumption could help reduce food-related greenhouse gas emissions by about one-third, according to The Guardian. You don’t have to forego your holiday roast, but during the holidays you could simply try serving a greater number of vegetable or grain-based dishes, while giving meat a smaller role.

When you’re gifting . . .

Give some experiences, not just stuff. Sustainability is partially about having and using fewer things. According to one study, about 35% of Americans have an unused holiday present collecting dust in their closets. By giving “experiential” gifts, you can minimize wrapping and shopping, yet still give a loved one quality time experiencing something fun, new or interesting. Fairfield and surrounding towns are loaded with arts, cultural and entertainment experiences; you can find lots of ideas here.

Read Full Article