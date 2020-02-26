The Fairfield Housing Corporation is proposing an affordable housing complex on the recently purchased 980 High Street property. The Fairfield Housing Corporation is proposing an affordable housing complex on the recently purchased 980 High Street property. Photo: Humberto J. Rocha / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Humberto J. Rocha / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close TPZ approves High Street affordable housing plan 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — The town Plan and Zoning Commission voted 5-1 to approve a controversial affordable housing complex planned for High Street. Members voiced their reluctance to do so, but said they did not have enough evidence to meet the burden of proof required to overrule state affordable housing laws.

“Everyone in the room should understand that, on the basis of an 8-30g application, a developer does not have to comply with any of our regulations,” Commission Chair Mathew Wagner said. “Many of the things that we have identified here that we don’t like about the plan… courts look at that as convenience factors.”

The Fairfield Housing Corporation, a non-profit that falls under the Fairfield Housing Authority, cleared a hurtle in its ongoing process to get approval to build a five-building, 40-unit housing complex on a 2.5 acre lot at 980 High St.. Seventy percent of the complex would qualify as affordable housing.

The decision came at the conclusion of hearings, postponements and amendments to the plan, which the commission first started discussion on in the fall.

The application for the development fell under 8-30g, a state regulation which allows developers of affordable housing to ignore municipal laws and regulations in order to get affordable housing into communities that have less of that kind of housing than the state recommends.

In order for a town body to deny an application under 8-30g, it needs to prove that “the decision is necessary to protect substantial public interests in health, safety or other matters which the commission may legally consider.”

The body also needs to provide evidence that the factors are important enough that they outweigh the need for affordable housing and cannot be solved with reasonable changes to the plan.

The Inland Wetlands Agency, part of the town Conservation Commission, denied the FHC the inland wetlands permit, claiming the development would disrupt the neighborhood economically, environmentally and historically.

While the Housing Corporation appeals the decision in state court, the development cannot move forward.

During the TPZ meeting, every member of the commission spoke of their disapproval of the plan. Their concerns ranged from issues with drainage and traffic to its effect on the environment. Still, nearly all of them did not think they had enough evidence to hold up in court.

Commissioner Lenny Braman said while he agrees with the concerns about the plan, he thought that if the commission were to deny the application it would be “setting up the courts to overrule us.”

Kathryn Braun, the lone dissenter in the commission’s vote, said after hearings with experts brought in front of the commission by Joel Green, who represents neighbors opposing the plan, she felt they had enough evidence to deny the application.

