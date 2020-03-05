The Plan and Zoning Commission during its Feb. 25 meeting. The Plan and Zoning Commission during its Feb. 25 meeting. Photo: / Josh LaBella Photo: / Josh LaBella Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close TPZ approves application for doggy day care on Meadow Street 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — The town Plan and Zoning Commission approved an application for a doggy day care in their meeting Tuesday night.

The business is planned for 391 Meadow Road and will be called Pet Mom’s Doggy Day Care.

Frank Johnson, the attorney representing the business, said there would be no kenneling at the day care and that, legally, there could be no more than one dog per 50 square feet. He said there would be both an indoor and a fenced, outdoor play area.

During the public hearing on the matter during TPZ’s Feb. 25 meeting, Fairfield resident Mathew Benjamin was the only person to speak. He said he has known the owner for years and knew the location.

“I can’t honestly find any reason not to have a business there with her heading it,” Benjamin said.

Johnson said the business would be open from 6:30 in the morning until noon and from 1:00 p.m. until 6 p.m.. He said weekend hours were still pending.

The commission asked about security, parking and impact on the neighborhood and traffic and were satisfied with Johnson’s response.

Commission Vice Chair Mark Corcoran said he saw no problem with the application and that it seemed to be in compliance with all the rules.

Chairman Mathew Wagner said he was happy the applicant has found a home for their business, adding “I wish you the best of luck.”

The vote of approval was unanimous.