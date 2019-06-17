James Taylor, 75, of Redding Road, Fairfield, is been charged with murder in the death of his ex-wife. James Taylor, 75, of Redding Road, Fairfield, is been charged with murder in the death of his ex-wife. Photo: Contributed Photo / Fairfield Police Department Photo: Contributed Photo / Fairfield Police Department Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Taylor evaluated for insanity defense in Fairfield homicide 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

BRIDGEPORT - James Taylor is being evaluated to determine whether he can use an insanity defense for the fatal shooting of his ex-wife and attempted murder of his step son in their Fairfield home.

“The evaluation process is under way and we are awaiting the results of that evaluation,” Taylor’s public defender, Jared Millbrandt, said Monday following a brief court hearing.

“I’m having a great day,” the 75-year-old Taylor proclaimed as he walked into the Fairfield County Courthouse Monday morning.

Charged with murder, home invasion, criminal attempt to commit murder, first-degree burglary, illegal discharge of a firearm and third-degree assault, he is free after his son, Bridgeport Board of Education member Christ Taylor, posted his father’s $2 million bond through a bail bondsman.

The elder Taylor had previously skipped a civil court hearing in which he is accused of trying to steal his step-son’s inheritance, resulting in a judge freezing $5 million of Taylor’s assets. But he was on time for his criminal case.

Superior Court Judge Joan Alexander agreed to continue the case to Aug. 26 after Millbrandt told her he needed more time to investigate the case.

Taylor declined comment as he left the courthouse. He is under court order to live at his son’s home in Fairfield. Chris Taylor was recently married at the two-bedroom house and lives there with his new wife, her three children and his mother.

The father of the children recently brought court action to have them removed from the home because he states he fears for their safety.

James Taylor is accused of breaking into his ex-wife’s home on Catamount Road on Feb. 3 and fatally shooting ex-wife Catherine Taylor, 70, with a .22-caliber rifle. Police said he then attempted to shoot her son.