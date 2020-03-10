Jack Testani Jack Testani Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Testani elected Fairfield RTC chairman 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Fairfield native and long-time community leader, Jack Testani, has been selected to lead the Fairfield Republican Town Committee (RTC). Testani replaces James Millington who served as chairman for a decade, and led the party through scores of municipal, statewide and national elections.

Testani, who has previously served as Chairman of the Trumbull RTC, before moving back to Fairfield, pledged to foster active recruitment and bring together new and diverse voices to the party. “I am excited to be elected as Chairman of the Fairfield RTC which is grounded in common-sense and balanced principles and composed of special individuals who work tirelessly to help improve the Fairfield community,” said Testani.

Testani also saluted Millington’s years of service to the organization and contributions to winning back the Office of the First Selectman. “Under Jamie’s leadership, Fairfield has elected strong and forward-thinking leaders including First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick and Brian Farnen who was just elected to the Connecticut General Assembly in January.”

In addition to Testani, the Fairfield RTC elected a new executive committee including Vice Chairman Alex Plitas, Representative Town Meeting (RTM) member Marissa Ringel was elected as secretary, former RTM member Tom McCarthy will serve as treasurer, and Helene Daly has become deputy treasurer. Additionally, RTM minority leader Pamela Iacono will serve as executive director, and Alexis Harrison is chair of the arrangements committee.

Testani previously served as Chairman of the Trumbull RTC for six years. Trumbull shares the CT 134th District with Fairfield and he was part of the team that helped State Representative Laura Devlin win her first election in 2014. Devlin stated, “Jack is the right person at the right time to take the helm from Jamie Millington. Having worked with Jack in Trumbull for years, I have experienced and benefited from his leadership firsthand. He is inclusive, a strong strategist, active campaigner and a man of great integrity. I am confident in his ability to build on Jamie’s success and guide the RTC forward.”

“I would not have become First Selectman of the Town of Trumbull at age 29 without the support of leaders like Jack Testani,” said former Trumbull First Selectman, Timothy Herbst. “Jack not only proved his ability to fundraise but he effectively built a solid grassroots organization. He is a leader. I am grateful for his time in Trumbull but I also know the Fairfield community is in his DNA.”

Testani was born and raised in Fairfield, and he and his wife Suzanne Cox-Testani, also a Fairfield native, moved back the town after recently living in California. From 2003-2015, Testani served as an elected and appointed official on several boards and commissions in the Town of Trumbull, including the Board of Finance, Town Council, and Police Commission. He also volunteered his time to other causes and organizations including as a coach for Trumbull Little League, founding member of Trumbull Youth Lacrosse and former VP of the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce. In 2019, he ran on First Selectwoman Kupchick’s slate and was elected to the Town of Fairfield Board of Finance for a six-year term.

Read Full Article