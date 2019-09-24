Search 
Tue Sep 24 2019

Home  

News

Sports

Police Reports

Community  

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Tuesday, September 24 News
News

Tetreau: House, car were vandalized

By Rachel Scharf | on
  • A photograph taken Thursday morning of Tetreau’s driveway, allegedly struck with eggs. Photo: Contributed Photo

    A photograph taken Thursday morning of Tetreau’s driveway, allegedly struck with eggs.

    A photograph taken Thursday morning of Tetreau’s driveway, allegedly struck with eggs.

    Photo: Contributed Photo
Photo: Contributed Photo
Image 1 of / 3

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 3

A photograph taken Thursday morning of Tetreau’s driveway, allegedly struck with eggs.

A photograph taken Thursday morning of Tetreau’s driveway, allegedly struck with eggs.

Photo: Contributed Photo

FAIRFIELD — First Selectman Mike Tetreau said his home was egged last Wednesday.

Tetreau confirmed reports that someone had vandalized his driveway, throwing eggs at his property on Old Post Road and a car belonging to his wife, Giulia Nesi Tetreau.

Tetreau said the incident occurred after last week’s tense Board of Selectmen meeting.

“It certainly didn’t happen anywhere else in the neighborhood that I’ve heard about, so it seemed pretty targeted,” Tetreau said. “It was disappointing — that’s not part of Fairfield’s culture, Fairfield’s value set.”

Tetreau said he did not file an official police report, but he did contact Fairfield Police Chief Christopher Lyddy, who provided him with guidance.

Lyddy confirmed that he had an informal conversation with Tetreau about the incident.

“There was no permanent damage,” Lyddy said. “Area police patrols were made aware and asked to monitor for any future incidents.”

Fairfield Police Capt. Robert Kalamaras confirmed that no report of vandalism has been filed.

rscharf@hearstmediact.com

loading