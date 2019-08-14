Search 
Wed Aug 14 2019

Home  

News

Sports

Police Reports

Community  

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Wednesday, August 14 News
News

Tetreau declares holiday honoring Fairfield aviator

By Rachel Scharf | on
  • Aviation pioneer Gustave Whitehead with his No. 21 flyer that is believed to have made the first manned flight in Fairfield in 1901. Photo: Contributed Photo / Fairfield Citizen contributed

    Aviation pioneer Gustave Whitehead with his No. 21 flyer that is believed to have made the first manned flight in Fairfield in 1901.

    Aviation pioneer Gustave Whitehead with his No. 21 flyer that is believed to have made the first manned flight in Fairfield in 1901.

    Photo: Contributed Photo
Photo: Contributed Photo
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

Aviation pioneer Gustave Whitehead with his No. 21 flyer that is believed to have made the first manned flight in Fairfield in 1901.

Aviation pioneer Gustave Whitehead with his No. 21 flyer that is believed to have made the first manned flight in Fairfield in 1901.

Photo: Contributed Photo

FAIRFIELD — In honor of the 118th anniversary of his historic 1901 flight, First Selectman Mike Tetreau issued a proclomation declaring Wednesday “Gustave Whitehead Day.”

Fairfield was the site of Whitehead’s historic half-mile flight of his machine-powered No. 21 aircraft, which predated the Wright brothers’ 1903 flight. The plane flew at a height of 50 feet and landed on what is now Jennings Beach. Whitehead also lived in Fairfield during his life.

Tetreau was proud to recognize Whitehead as a Fairfield hero.

“Our town continues to honor the unforgettable legacy of one of our own, one-time resident and innovator, Gustave Whitehead,” Tetreau said. “Whitehead’s historic flight is exciting and very meaningful to our community and puts Fairfield in the spotlight with the most important milestone in aviation history.”

rscharf@hearstmediact.com

loading