Tetreau issues update on park safety, fill pile in Fairfield

A Message from First Selectman Mike Tetreau:

As we approach the end of August and our focus turns to school and autumn, I want to update you on what has been a very busy month here in Fairfield, notably because of all of the developments related to the question of the safety of our parks and ballfields, and concerns over the management of the aggregate fill pile at the Town’s Public Works Yard on Richard White Way.

I know you have many questions, and many concerns. Up front, I want to apologize to you for any worry, anxiety or disappointment you may be feeling. I hope you will spend a few minutes reading this update in its entirety, and I welcome your feedback. Some of this may be information you already know, but I think it is important that you see the full picture.

In managing the Town’s response to this situation, I have three priorities:

Public Safety.

Accountability.

Transparency and Communication.

I’d like to address each of these individually, but let me start by providing some important background.

Julian Development, a regional company, was awarded a three-year contract to manage the fill pile at the public yard, beginning in mid-2013. One of the primary objectives was for Julian to reduce the size of the pile, which had grown over time. Much of the material in the pile could be processed and reused or sold for commercial purposes so long as it was done so in conformance with existing regulations.

Because of mismanagement by Julian Development and two senior Fairfield Department of Public Works (DPW) officials, hazardous materials were brought to the pile site (in violation of the contract) between 2013 and 2016 on at least on one occasion, and potentially contaminated materials (fill, topsoil) from the pile were applied to Town properties, including ball fields, school grounds and other public areas.

While this is a serious issue in and of itself, a subsequent investigation has brought forth additional information regarding improper conduct and mismanagement.

The Fairfield Police Department is investigating possible criminal behavior related to this matter, and the Connecticut State’s Attorney has brought criminal charges against Jason Julian of Julian Development, DPW Superintendent Scott Bartlett and DPW director Joseph Michelangelo. These criminal procedures will likely continue into 2020, but this does not prevent us from taking all appropriate actions to ensure our parks and ballfields are safe and ensure accountability for those responsible.

I have terminated the employment of Mr. Bartlett, and placed Mr. Michelangelo on administrative leave pending the outcome of our internal review of what has occurred.

I am also adamant that the Town pursue Julian Development to the full extent for testing, remediation and administrative costs we will incur as we respond to this situation, along with any and all monetary damages a court may order.

Read Full Article