Tetreau leads last Fairfield Board of Selectmen meeting

FAIRFIELD — The outgoing Board of Selectmen had their final meeting Wednesday evening.

With only the approval of last week’s minutes on the agenda, First Selectman Mike Tetreau and Selectmen Ed Bateson and Chris Tymniak took the chance to reflect on their years on the board.

After eight years in office, Tetreau, a Democrat, lost the First Selectman seat to Republican challenger Brenda Kupchick.

Neither Bateson nor Tymniak, both Republicans, sought re-election. Their seats will be filled by Republican Tom Flynn and Democrat Nancy Lefkowitz.

Tetreau thanked the other selectmen, the town’s employees and volunteers and the residents of Fairfield.

“A lot has been accomplished in the past eight years, and there is a lot for all of us to be proud of,” he said. “Our town has a solid foundation to face the challenges ahead and to take advantage of the opportunities available to us going forward.”

He nodded to the contentious Julian pile scandal that divided the town - and many have speculated ultimately lost him the election - but said he’ll remember the moments that unified residents over his eight years in office.

“I’m certainly sorry for the impact of the Julian pile and related issues on our residents and our community, but I’ll always remember how we came together to overcome Storm Irene, Storm Sandy, snowstorm Nemo and [the Sandy Hook school shooting tragedy,]” Tetreau said.

Tymniak, meanwhile, thanked the town for allowing him to serve and cited some accomplishments he’s particularly proud of, such as approving the new H. Smith Richardson golf clubhouse and revamping the community theater.

He thanked Tetreau for his leadership, despite their disagreements over the years.

“I know sometimes we had heated issues, some things I’ll disagree with forever, I think, but we move on,” Tymniak said.

Bateson, who has confirmed his intent to fill Flynn’s seat on the Board of Finance, said he enjoyed his time serving on the Board of Selectmen.

“It’s been a pleasure to serve the taxpayers of Fairfield,” Bateson said. “I genuinely tried to do the best I could, and I look forward to volunteering down the road.”

Tetreau adjourned the Board of Selectmen for the final time after a nine-minute meeting

“One last unanimous vote,” he said, as all three selectmen agreed to adjourn. “Thank you all.”

The new Board of Selectmen, and all other newly elected town officials, will be sworn in at 7 p.m. on Monday at Fairfield Warde High School.

