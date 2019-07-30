Tetreau places Bartlett on leave following bribery accusations

FAIRFIELD — First Selectman Michael Tetreau has placed Superintendent of Public Works Scott Bartlett on administrative leave following The Connecticut Post’s reports of accusations that he accepted bribes and favors from Julian Enterprises.

Reports of Bartlett’s alleged activity came from a search warrant issued as part of a criminal investigation into Julian’s transportation of contaminated material to the fill pile at Richard White Way. The town is also engaged in separate civil litigation with Julian regarding breach of contract at the fill pile.

The town issued a statement Tuesday announcing that Bartlett would be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation, which the Fairfield Police Department is conducting under the direction of the State’s Attorney. The State’s Attorney will evaluate the evidence and determine if it supports the allegations and calls for an arrest warrant.

The town’s statement emphasized that these allegations first came to light Monday, when the Connecticut Post publicized the search warrant.

First Selectman Michael Tetreau said that he is taking the allegations against Bartlett seriously.

“As chief executive of the town of Fairfield, I believe anyone contaminating our soil or any town property should be held responsible and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” he said. “I want to make it clear to anyone doing business with the town that this conduct will not be tolerated.”

State Rep. Brenda Kupchick, the Republican candidate opposing Tetreau in the upcoming First Selectman race, had called on Tetreau Monday to immediately place Bartlett on leave.

