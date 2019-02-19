Rush hour traffic backs up in the northbound lanes of the Merritt Parkway near the Black Rock Turnpike exit in Fairfield, Conn. on Tuesday October 1, 2013. Rush hour traffic backs up in the northbound lanes of the Merritt Parkway near the Black Rock Turnpike exit in Fairfield, Conn. on Tuesday October 1, 2013. Photo: Christian Abraham / Christian Abraham Photo: Christian Abraham / Christian Abraham Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Tolls hearing set for Thursday in Fairfield 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — State Rep. Laura Devlin, R-Fairfield, and state Sen. Henri Martin, R- Bristol, House and Senate members of the legislative Transportation Committee, are inviting the public to attend an informational forum on tolls at the Fairfield Board of Education Administration Building on Feb. 21 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

One proposal before the Legislature is to implement tolls across the state, a proposal that has raised many questions. The event will allow for residents to share their concerns, get their questions answered about tolls, and discuss potential alternatives to tolls.

The Transportation Committee is expected to hold public hearings on toll-related bills later this month at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.

The Fairfield Board of Education Administration Building is located at 501 Kings Highway East in Fairfield. For information, contact Devlin’s office at 1-800-842-1423.