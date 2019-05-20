Search 
Mon May 20 2019

Monday, May 20
News

Torrington man charged with assault, breach of peace

Humberto J Rocha | on
FAIRFIELD — Damdul Lama, a 65-year-old Torrington resident, was charged with breach of peace and assault last weekend after allegedly punching his son in the head while intoxicated.

At around 2:30 a.m. May 19, police responded to reports of a drunk man attempting to get in a vehicle and drive away on Black Rock Turnpike. According to police, when officers showed up on the scene, they saw Lama punch one of his sons in the head and Lama was subsequently separated from his two sons. The two sons, police said, were trying to prevent Damdul from getting into his car.

Lama was charged with third-degree assault and breach of peace. He was issued a May 20 court date and released with conditions.

humberto.juarez@hearstmediact.com
Humberto J Rocha|Reporter
       

