Town clerk awarded international designation

FAIRFIELD — Betsy Browne was first elected town clerk of Fairfield in 2005.

Almost 14 years later, she has earned an international certification from the Institute of Municipal Clerks and her very own day in town, March 25.

“The town of Fairfield proudly congratulates Town Clerk Betsy Browne for being awarded the distinct designation of Master Municipal Clerk,” First Selectman Mike Tetreau said. “I hereby proclaim Monday, March 25, 2019 as Elizabeth P. Browne Day throughout the town of Fairfield.”

According to the IIMC online page, the Master Municipal Clerk Program is one of two professional designations granted by the association.

“The Master Municipal Clerk Program is an advanced continuing education program that prepares participants to perform complex municipal duties. The program has an extensive and rigorous educational component and a professional contribution component,” the website reads.

The process to obtain an MMC designation can take up from three to 10 years, an IIMC representative said.

As of February, there are a grand total of 1,379 MMCs worldwide, with only 15 in Connecticut.

Browne confirmed in late February she would be running for another four-year term. The town clerk position is slated for a four-year term; it was a two-year tenure prior to 2007.

“Betsy not only epitomizes these principles and ethics, she brings an extraordinary breadth of experience to the elected position of Fairfield Town Clerk,” Tetreau said.

