As the rain picked up, umbrellas came out at the 84th annual Dogwood Festival at Greenfield Hill Congregational Church on Friday, May 10, 2019, in Fairfield, Conn. As the rain picked up, umbrellas came out at the 84th annual Dogwood Festival at Greenfield Hill Congregational Church on Friday, May 10, 2019, in Fairfield, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close Tradition endures at Dogwood Festival 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — While it got off to a damp start Friday afternoon, the weekend-long 84th annual Dogwood Festival at Greenfield Hills Congregational Church shined with community, concessions and a range of activities.

“I just love that it’s such a long-existing tradition,” said Dawn Lauf, raffle chair for the event, which raises money for various charities.

“What else is running for 84 years,” she said. “It’s still family-friendly and it still helps organizations near and far.”

Holding with tradition, the festival featured tours of the area spotlighting some of the flowering trees, along with musical performances, food and baked good, tag sale items, and dozens of vendors.

“I love the tradition and sense of community that it supports,” said volunteer Melanie Master of Fairfield, “not just from Fairfield but throughout Connecticut.

“It’s beautiful here and the people are just wonderful,” said vendor Marie Pelletier, who comes down from New Hampshire with her skin care business Beeline LLC.

“It’s worth the trip, especially if the weather holds out,” she said. “It’s just really nice.”