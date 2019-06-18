A state police trooper was seriously injured early Sunday, June 16, 2019 while three others suffered minor injuries after a car crashed into a parked cruiser in Fairfield, Conn. A state police trooper was seriously injured early Sunday, June 16, 2019 while three others suffered minor injuries after a car crashed into a parked cruiser in Fairfield, Conn. Photo: Contributed Photo / Connecticut State Police Photo: Contributed Photo / Connecticut State Police Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Trooper seriously injured in Fairfield crash released from hospital 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — A trooper seriously injured in a crash over the weekend was released from Bridgeport Hospital on Tuesday after being treated for multiple fractured ribs and a femur injury, officials said Tuesday.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 95 north near Exit 22 in Fairfield. The area of the highway leading up to the crash was shut down for about five hours. Trooper Gregory Sawicki, 29, had stopped to help a driver whose car was broken down on I-95.

“While waiting for another trooper to assist him ... he was struck in the rear,” said Connecticut State Police Lt. Col. David Montiti during a press conference on Tuesday.

The driver of the vehicle — later identified as 32-year-old Joseph Buzzanca — veered to the left and hit Sawicki’s parked cruiser, smashing the cruiser into the back of the broken down vehicle.

Sawicki was taken to Bridgeport Hospital, where he was treated for multiple fractured ribs and a femur injury, Montiti said.

Buzzanca was treated for minor injuries at St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Bridgeport.

The driver of the disabled car, Carmen Cisneros, 25, of Woodbridge, Va., and her passenger, 22-year-old Jose Martin Guerrero, of Bronx, N.Y., also went to St. Vincent’s for minor injuries.

Montiti said investigators are considering all possibilities for the cause of the crash, including that the driver of the vehicle that caused it — Buzzanca — was possibly under the influence or distracted by something. Montiti said investigators believe Buzzanca was driving at or above the posted speed limit.

A source told Fox61 that Buzzanca is a corrections officer, who was off-duty at the time of the crash.

Montiti said the collision involving Sawicki is just another reminder of the perils police regularly face.

“Trooper risk their lives every day,” he said.

Although it was unclear what further actions would be taken, Montiti said, “There may very well be charges.” He said he did not want to comment further on the active investigation, which he said could take several weeks or months to be completed.

He said Connecticut residents should learn from Sunday’s early morning crash.

“It’s important for the public to comply with the Move Over Law,” Montiti said.

The law states that the driver of a vehicle must slow down and safely move over at least one lane of travel when possible, as they approach emergency vehicles. Montiti said drivers should also apply the law when approaching disabled motorists.