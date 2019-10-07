The interior of Puerto Vallarta. The interior of Puerto Vallarta. Photo: Rachel Scharf / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Rachel Scharf / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Two CT restaurants expand to Fairfield 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — The town welcomed two new franchises of popular Connecticut restaurants this week.

Puerto Vallarta and Bonchon Chicken both hosted grand openings of their Fairfield locations, a sign of success for those pushing the town towards commercial development.

Puerto Vallarta debuted its latest location of the popular Mexican restaurant on Thursday, Oct. 3. The 2000 Black Rock Tpke. restaurant is the chain’s seventh Connecticut franchise, joining locations in Danbury and Orange, among others.

Puerto Vallarta restaurants are known for their sleek décor and authentic Mexican dishes. Menu favorites include infused Mexican rice, refried beans with melted cheese, nachos and shrimp with mushrooms and garlic.

Bonchon Chicken, meanwhile, opened its fourth Connecticut location on Monday, Oct. 7. The 1565 Post Rd. restaurant is the first Fairfield location of the popular chain, which already has beloved franchises in West Hartford and New Haven.

Bonchon is a Korean-style fried chicken restaurant that originated in Busan, South Korea in 2002. They’ve grown substantially since then to have 91 restaurants across the United States and over 300 worldwide, including in Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Both restaurant openings come in the context of Fairfield’s push for commercial development as the town looks to grow its corporate tax base.

Mark Barnhart, Director of Community and Economic Development, said he was thrilled that both Bonchon Chicken and Puerto Vallarta recognized the development opportunities in Fairfield.

“It’s great to see these latest additions to Fairfield’s already vibrant restaurant scene,” Barnhart said. “Fairfield has seen tremendous growth in recent years in the number of restaurants and dining out options, and I see no signs of this abating.”

