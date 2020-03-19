Two Fairfield residents test positive for COVID-19

FAIRFIELD — Two Fairfield residents have tested positive for COVID-19, according to officials. These are the first confirmed cases in town.

“According to Sands Cleary, the Town of Fairfield’s Health Director, the individuals are a male and a female both in their 50’s,” First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick said in an email to residents on Wednesday. “Neither individual was hospitalized and both are doing well.”

Kupchick said positive cases of coronavirus have been expected because community transmission has been happening in the area. She said the Fairfield Health Department will work with the affected individuals to ensure all appropriate Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance is followed to limit any potential for exposure.

In a Monday press conference, Kupchick announced that all public parks, beaches, golf courses, facilities and municipal offices are closed to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Kupchick said the town wanted to flatten the curve — a reference to the spike in cases typically seen during a pandemic.

She said she signed a declaration of emergency closing public recreation areas in part because her administration got many notifications from the public that people were congregating en masse in public spaces.

“This needs to stop right now,” Kupchick said. “Everyone needs to take this very seriously. We need to protect each other.”

Kupchick said the community was facing a public health crisis not seen in more than a century. Residents should not attend any gatherings and advised people to practice social distancing and to stay at least 6 feet away from non-family members.

In light of the closure of dine-in services at restaurants by Gov. Ned Lamont, Kupchick said she hopes residents would support local businesses by ordering pick-up or take-out.

Sands Cleary, the director of the Health Department, said it was critical for people to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. He said the town was requesting people stay at their homes and not interact with individuals outside the household.

“We are asking people not to attend gatherings of any size or to engage in optional socializing of any form,” Cleary said. “In addition, we are asking individuals not to go out into the community other than for the essentials such as work ... groceries or medicines or medical appointments or to pick up food.”

Cleary said medical experts are advising the United States that the country is approximately two weeks behind Italy, where there are almost 28,000 cases of COVID-19 and more than 2,000 deaths.