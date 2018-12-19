Search 
Thu Dec 20 2018

Home  

News

Sports

Police Reports

Community  

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

°
High: °
Low: °
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Thursday, December 20 News
News

Two men accused of beating victim at restaurant

Humberto J Rocha | on

FAIRFIELD — Brendan Rotunda, of Monroe, and Robert Seda, of Bridgeport, are facing assault charges after allegedly walking into a restaurant and punching a person in the face last weekend.

At 7:27 p.m. Dec. 16, police responded to a report about an assault at Rio Bravo Restaurant on Commerce Drive. Police said two white males — Rotunda and Seda — had entered the food establishment, walked to the victim’s table and started punching them in the face. Rotunda, 30, and Seda, 41, then left the scene, fleeing in a vehicle, according to police.

The victim suffered facial and head injuries that required a hospital visit.

Police said Rotunda and Seda consulted their attorney before going to police headquarters, where they were arrested and charged with assault, breach of peace and conspiracy to commit assault. Both were released on $260 bond and given a Jan. 4 court date.

humberto.juarez@hearstmediact.com
Humberto J Rocha|Reporter
       

loading