Two men charged after Fairfield car accident

FAIRFIELD — Roosevelt Theodore and Craig Jolicoeur were charged with driving under the influence and failure to appear on an outstanding warrant, respectively, after a car accident on Unquowa Road.

At around 1:30 a.m. March 9, police reported a single-car rollover accident along Unquowa Road. According to police, 24-year-old Theodore, a Stamford resident, was the driver of a vehicle that struck a utility pole, causing the car to rest over on its roof along the road.

Roosevelt and Jolicoeur, a 26-year-old Norwalk resident, took off and tried to evade police shortly after the incident. Roosevelt spoke with slurred speech and admitted to drinking alcohol, police said. Jolicoeur had an outstanding warrant at the time of the accident.

Roosevelt was charged with DUI and is scheduled to appear in court March 18. Jolicoeur was charged with failure to appear and is scheduled to appear in court March 27.