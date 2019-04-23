Upcoming UI construction activities in Fairfield

The United Illuminating Company has announced that beginning the week of April 29 it will be performing electric distribution work at Sacred Heart University, along Route 59, and within the Hawthorne Substation (“Substation”) property line.

Construction noise may be heard during working hours (M-F, 7 a.m.-5 p.m., with weekend work from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., if necessary). This work should not affect traffic along Route-59. It is expected that construction will be complete in August of this year.

Further, in the coming week, UI will be filing a Petition for Declaratory Ruling with the Connecticut Siting Council. In it, UI will be proposing to replace a communications relay to comply with an ISO New England Inc. Directory 1 waiver request submitted by The Connecticut Light and Power Company d/b/a Eversource Energy. During this construction, UI will also replace antiquated controllers in the Substation yard. If approved, construction is expected to begin in the Fall of this year.

Both of these construction activities are being made in an effort to continue electric system improvements and increase electric reliability to better serve customers and prevent outages. No electric outage or interruption to electric service will be necessary during either of these projects.

If you have any questions concerning either of these activities, please contact Samantha Marone, UI’s Manager of Public Outreach at 203-499-3824.