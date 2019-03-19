Upcoming activities at the Bigelow Center

Comedy for a Cause

Save the Date! Comedy for a Cause is Thursday, March 28. Join us at the Penfield Pavilion for an evening of laughs to benefit the Campership Program by Fairfield Social Services. Hosted by Christine O’Leary of Team Greenlight Comedy. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. Comedians for the Cabaret-style Event are Eileen Fitzpatrick Fickes, Mat Orefice, Billy Connors, Barbara Miller, Jennifer Gracie, Bill Greene, Steven Mueller, Michael Mast, Judy Eckert, Frankie Fuhrman, Gina O’Connell and Tony Sanches. Tickets are $20 per person, pay at the door. BYOB/Food. For more information, please call (203)256-3166.

Senior and Disabled Tax Relief

Application period ends Monday, May 15. State and local laws provide real property tax relief programs for Fairfield residents who are age 65 and over or totally disabled and whose annual incomes and assets are within specified limits. These programs are designed to help seniors and people with disabilities remain in their homes and our town. Town tax relief programs are defined in Section 95-15 of the Town Code and areadministered by the Assessor's Office. For more information please call Debbie Hogan at the Tax Assessor’s Office at 203-256-3110.

Caregivers Series

Thanks to the generous support the Southwest Connecticut Agency on Aging, we are pleased to offer a four-part Lunch and Learn Series for Caregivers. Part II April 2: Where to Get the Help You Need. Presented by Kathleen Reagan of the Southwest Connecticut Agency on Aging. The Connecticut Statewide Respite Care Program and The National Family Caregiver Support Program are both respite programs designed to help caregivers.The programs offer caregivers the opportunity to receive an assessment of services needed and have a care plan developed that includes the provision of services for their loved ones. Eligible caregivers may apply for daytime or overnight respite care services that may include adult day care, home health aide, homemaker, companion, personal care assistants, skilled nursing care or short term nursing care. Advanced registration required. Lunch and program provided at no charge.