Capt. Richard Doyle Capt. Richard Doyle Photo: Easton Police Photo Photo: Easton Police Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Veteran Easton officer unanimously selected as police chief 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

EASTON — Capt. Richard Doyle has been selected as the town’s new police chief.

He will replace Police Chief Tim Shaw who has accepted a job as Stamford’s top cop.

The Easton Police Commission unanimously selected Doyle during a meeting March 5.

Doyle will be promoted to the rank of Chief of Police on April 6.

Doyle has been an officer with the Easton Police Department for 32 years and has served as officer, sergeant, lieutenant and captain. Doyle also performs the duties of Emergency Management Director for the Town.

He graduated from the New York City Police Academy in 1986 where he started his law enforcement career in the New York City Police Department.

Doyle has a bachelor's degree from Sacred Heart University, a master's degree from the University of New Haven and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy.

"We are excited to name Rich Doyle our next chief,” said Richard J. Colangelo Jr., police commission chairman. “He has over 30 years' experience in town and is poised to lead the department into the future. We want to thank Chief Shaw for his time here in Easton and wish him well in his next chapter.”

Shaw, 53, started his law enforcement career in Stamford in 1988, and left five years ago as an assistant chief to head the police department in Easton.

He retired from the Stamford Police Department after 27 years with an 82.5 percent pension and will continue to receive the benefits assigned to him under the Stamford Police Association contract in his new job as Stamford police chief.

On March 2, the Stamford Board of Representatives unanimously, without discussion, approved Shaw as the city’s new police chief. He was awarded a five-year contract and a salary of $160,000.