The Stop & Shop at 855 Bridgeport Avenue in Milford on Monday, April 22. Photo: Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media
Victories — and casualties — in the labor fight

FAIRFIELD — For Tom Wilkinson, of Fairfield, a labor organizer by destiny and a practicing one the last 42 years, the recent successful 11-day strike by some 31,000 Stop & Shop workers was by all accounts a momentous event, perhaps the most momentous of his career.

The strike ended last week and forced European corporate owners to acknowledge the lives of their American workers.

The strike, the placards on the picket lines, the human faces, of course, were what caught the attention of not only the corporation, but the media and the public. That job action, though, came at the end of an exhausting three months of fruitless, frustrating negotiations by Wilkinson and other leaders of the United Food & Commercial Workers International Union.

Work like that takes its toll.

Wilkinson was born and bred in the union town of Lynn, Mass., where his father was a mailman.

”GE was big in town, with the electrical workers,” he said the other day as we sat over coffee. “Everybody was union. ‘Union’ was just part of our vocabulary; it was what we knew.

“We weren’t management, corporate types,” he said. He worked in a union market in Boston and found himself collecting strike benefits even before his probationary period on the job was up.

When a position as an organizer opened, he went for it. He’s never looked back. “You have to go to nonunion places and convince them the union is a better way of life,” he said, summing up the essence of his life’s work.

He advanced to his position as International Vice President, and president of Local 371, United Food & Commercial Workers International Union, responsible for operations in Connecticut and Western Massachusetts. The UFCW is the successor organization to the Amalgamated Meat Cutters and Butcher Workmen of North America.

There’s the whiff of the gunfighter about Wilkinson, tall and slim, silver hair slicked back, a scar here, a scar there, the faded reminders of a more roustabout period in his life.

Today, at age 65, he and wife, Katie, are the parents of two sons and a daughter.

He is a student of the labor movement, a voracious reader who bestows books on labor history — and myriad other topics — on his friends.

Wilkinson is proud, but not vengeful, about the success of this job action. Not because of his role in it, but because of the impact it will have on workers not only here, but around the country.

“This is reverberating around the country. It’s a huge event.” he said. “The importance of this is the connection we made with the nonunion world, like shoppers who would go into nonunion stores and tell the employees there they are shopping there because they support the union workers at Stop & Shop.”

“The heroes — if you want to use that word — of labor are the people who had the guts to organize, who didn’t have the union, to fight to get the union in.”

