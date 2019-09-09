Volunteers from Trout Unlimited affix discarded Christmas trees to the banks and bed of the Mill River in an effort to restore its banks and natural flow in August of 2018. Work will resume Saturday, Sept. 14, on Congress Street in Fairfield, and help is needed. less Volunteers from Trout Unlimited affix discarded Christmas trees to the banks and bed of the Mill River in an effort to restore its banks and natural flow in August of 2018. Work will resume Saturday, Sept. 14, ... more Photo: Contributed Photo / Nutmeg Trout Unlimited Photo: Contributed Photo / Nutmeg Trout Unlimited Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Volunteers needed to improve Mill River 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

Volunteers are needed on a major project that will improve trout habitat in the Mill River, one of the most valuable and storied wild trout streams in New England.

On Saturday, Sept. 14, the Nutmeg Chapter of Trout Unlimited, working with the Town of Fairfield, will reshape the Mill River along Congress Street. Once a meandering stream, the waterway was straightened due to development. Using a technique known as conifer revetment, turns and pools will be restored to a river known as one of the best wild brook trout habitats in Connecticut.

Trees were placed in the steam in August of 2018.

Work will begin at 10 a.m. on Sept. 14. Volunteers should park in the dirt area across Congress Street from the river. Please be careful crossing.

Bring gloves and be prepared to wade.

Those who wish to volunteer are asked to click here to RSVP to Nutmeg TU President Rich Rosen.