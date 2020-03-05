The Warde High School Dance Team at the 14th Annual CAS/CSAC Dance Team Tournament. The tournament was held at Hamden High School on Feb. 29. The Warde High School Dance Team at the 14th Annual CAS/CSAC Dance Team Tournament. The tournament was held at Hamden High School on Feb. 29. Photo: / Contributed Photo: / Contributed Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Warde Dance Team gets highest score at state championship 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield Warde High School Dance Team walked away from the 14th Annual Dance Team Tournament with the highest overall score.

The team took 1st place in the large group hip hop division and 3rd place in large group jazz. This marks the team’s 7th consecutive state championship title in hip hop.

The competition was held at Hamden high school on Feb. 29.