Waterbury man charged for 2017 car theft

FAIRFIELD — A 20-year-old Waterbury man has been charged with a 2017 car theft, according to police.

Rashan Hall, who is currently incarcerated at the Manson Youth Institution for separate offenses, has been charged with third-degree burglary and third-degree larceny after the Fairfield police got a DNA hit notification from the Connecticut Forensic Lab in Meridan.

According to a police report, on Aug. 23 of 2017 Hall’s DNA was found on the steering wheel of a car stolen from Old Hickory Road and discovered with a dead battery on Hickory Lane.

Fairfield police said they were notified on Nov. 11 of 2019 of the DNA match between the DNA casework taken from the crime scene and the State or National Offender DNA Databases. Police said the lab requested a DNA sample from Hall to confirm the match, so a warrant was obtained and a detective drove to the MYI in Cheshire and took a sample from Hall’s cheek.

A supplemental DNA report was sent by the crime lab to FPD on Dec. 12. According to police, the report stated the results were consistent with the DNA profile from the steering wheel swab. The report concluded that the DNA profile from the steering wheel swab is at least 100 billion times more likely to occur if it originated from Hall than if it originated from an unknown male.

Hall’s court date was set for Jan. 31 with a bond of $10,000. There was no information about the verdict of the case on the state judicial website as of Feb. 6.