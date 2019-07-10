Paul Hicks' book Paul Hicks' book Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Way Back When … 1784 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

In the early years of the Republic, over a thousand ambitious young men traveled to the small town of Litchfield, Connecticut to study law with Tapping Reeve at the Litchfield Law School. The school provided them most innovative and successful legal education program in the country for almost 50 years, from 1784 to 1833. Alumni of the law school went on to serve as governors, judges, senators and congressmen and even two United States Vice Presidents. Among the famous alums were Aaron Burr and John Calhoun.

On Wednesday, July 17 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., at the Fairfield Museum’s next “History Bites” lunchtime lecture, author Paul DeForest Hicks will discuss his book, “The Litchfield Law School: Guiding the New Nation.” He will talk about the school, its students, and how what they learned helped shape the new nation. Hicks will offer fascinating details about many graduates who succeeded not only in law but also in the fields of business, finance, education, art and the military. The collective achievements of the school’s alumni continued to enhance the prestige of the Litchfield Law School long after it closed.

The program is free for Museum members with a $5 suggested donation for non-members. Please bring a bagged lunch. Beverages and dessert will be provided. The Fairfield Museum is located at 370 Beach Road. For more information, visit Fairfieldhistory.org.

