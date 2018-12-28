The Victorian-themed dollhouse created by Evelyn and Frank Gerratana in 1979. The Victorian-themed dollhouse created by Evelyn and Frank Gerratana in 1979. Photo: Contributed Photo / Photo: Contributed Photo / Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Way Back When ... 1979 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

A sweet part of this year’s Holiday Express Train Show at the Fairfield Museum (370 Beach Road) is a Victorian-themed dollhouse created in 1979 by two area residents.

Evelyn and Frank Gerratana, of Trumbull, created a special “doctor’s” house in honor of their son who was in medical school at the time. They presented it to him when he opened his first office as an orthopedic surgeon. They decorated it for different holidays and it is on display now at the Fairfield Museum in its Christmas holiday finery.

The first floor features a dining room where a woman is preparing tea, a hall where the baby of the house is getting ready for an outing and an office where the doctor is consulting with a girl in a wheelchair. Upstairs is a parlor with an organ, miniature train set and toys, a hallway where a boy is playing with his dog and a master bedroom. A third floor contains additional bedrooms and one has its own miniature dollhouse.

All of the furnishings and figures were created by the Gerratanas and miniature makers they knew through their involvement with the Miniature Collectors Guild of Connecticut and the National Association of Miniatures Enthusiasts.

The Holiday Express Train Show and the dollhouse are on display for a few more days, as the show runs through December 31. For details on hours and programs visit Fairfieldhistory.org/programs-events/holiday-express-train-show.

