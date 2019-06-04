The Ogden House, a stellar example of 18th century saltbox-style architecture. The Ogden House, a stellar example of 18th century saltbox-style architecture. Photo: Contributed Photo / Fairfield Museum Photo: Contributed Photo / Fairfield Museum Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Way Back When … 2005 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

In 2005, the state of Connecticut began hosting “Connecticut Open House Day” on the second Saturday of June. Now in its fifteenth year, this annual event encourages cultural organizations and tourism attractions throughout the state to open their doors to Connecticut residents and invite them to discover — and rediscover — Connecticut’s fascinating world of art, history, film and tourism with a variety of special in-state visitor incentives.

On Saturday, June 8, as part of Connecticut Open House Day, there will be free admission to the Ogden House, a stellar example of 18th century saltbox-style architecture. From 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fairfield Museum docents will provide tours of the home, gardens and beehives, and visitors can enjoy “colonial” tea and make bouquets.

Completed in 1750 for newlyweds David Ogden III and Jane Sturges, the house stayed within their family for approximately 125 years, before finding its way through several owners into the possession of the Fairfield Historical Society in 1973. Much of its restoration was done for Fairfield’s 1935 tricentennial by then owner Mary Allis and the Ogden House Committee, who first converted the site into a public museum. Their restorations and curated furnishings are documented in a commemorative pocket guide that is part of the Museum’s collections.

The Ogden House is located at 1520 Bronson Road and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

In addition, the Fairfield Museum will also be offering free admission on Saturday, June 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.. The exhibitions currently on view at the Museum are Make Your Mark, Black Rock: 375 Years of Community and the semi-permanent Creating Community exhibition about the history of Fairfield.

For more information, visit Fairfieldhistory.org.

For more information, call 203-259-1598 or visit Fairfieldhistory.org.