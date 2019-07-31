Hanging the “Jennings Beach, Fairfield, Day to Night," photograph at the Museum. Hanging the “Jennings Beach, Fairfield, Day to Night," photograph at the Museum. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Way Back When … 2017 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

2017 is not “way” back when, but in August of that year a wonderful piece of Fairfield’s recent history was made! Back then, one of America’s most iconic photographers, Stephen Wilkes of Westport, set up scaffolding on Jennings Beach for more than 24 hours to create one of his extraordinary “Day to Night” photographs of Fairfield’s waterfront.

On Friday, Aug. 11 and Saturday, Aug. 12, Wilkes captured Fairfield’s beachfront while perched atop staging on the sand. The beach was packed as locals enjoyed Fairfield’s beloved beachfront while Wilkes photographed swimmers, sun-bathers, sandcastle-builders, boaters, and walkers. He then took all of the images he captured and compiled them into one, large-scale photograph called “Jennings Beach, Fairfield, Day to Night.” The completed photograph is on permanent display in the Fairfield Museum’s “Creating Community” exhibition, and copies of the magnificent photo in the form of notecards, posters and fine art prints are available in the Museum Shop.

Wilkes’ “Day to Night” photograph of Fairfield was generously commissioned as a gift to Fairfield and the Fairfield Museum by the Saft family in memory of Marcia Saft. A former Fairfield Museum Board Member and devoted community leader and philanthropist, Marcia Saft (1945-2016) was an enthusiastic supporter of Fairfield’s history and artistic legacy.

