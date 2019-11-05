Search 
Wednesday, November 6 News
Westport man charged with harassing ex-girlfriend

By Rachel Scharf|on 
FAIRFIELD — Martin Glenn, a 54-year-old Westport man, was arrested after allegedly refusing to stop contacting his ex-girlfriend.

Around 8 p.m. on June 13, police received a complaint of harassment.

The victim reported that she had been in a dating relationship with Martin Glenn, but it had ended a few months ago. She said she told Glenn that she no longer wished to communicate with him and to stop contacting her, but he allegedly continued to text and call her.

On Oct. 30, Glenn was arrested on warrant and charged with second-degree harassment. He was scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 31.

