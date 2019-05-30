Search 
Thu May 30 2019

Home  

News

Sports

Police Reports

Community  

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Thursday, May 30 News
News

Wilton man charged with breach of peace

Humberto J Rocha | on

FAIRFIELD — Thomas McDevitt, a 21-year-old Wilton resident, was charged with breach of peace after reportedly causing a disturbance at a local pub.

At around 12:10 a.m. May 25, police reponded to reports of a physical fight in front of Grace O’Malley’s Irish Pub on the Post Road. According to a police report, bystanders told officers that McDevitt was fighting everyone and out of control. Security guards at the bar told police that McDevitt began swinging his fists at them once they attempted to remove him from the premises.

The police report stated that McDevitt, who refused medical attention, said older patrons at the bar were “messing with his boys.”

McDevitt was charged with breach of peace, issued a June 4 court date and released on a promise to appear.

humberto.juarez@hearstmediact.com
Humberto J Rocha|Reporter
       

loading