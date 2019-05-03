Johnson Johnson Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Woman allegedly shoplifted from Stop & Shop 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Police charged Latonia Johnson, a 50-year-old Bridgeport resident, with larceny after she allegedly stole over $300 in Shop and Stop merchandise.

At around 9:15 a.m. April 28, police responded to reports of a woman who had allegedly just shoplifted from the Stop and Shop on Kings Highway Cutoff.

According to police, loss prevention observed Johnson place items into a bag.

Johnson allegedly stole $316 in Stop and Shop goods.

Johnson, who has multiple outstanding warrants, was issued a May 7 court date and released on a promise to appear.

