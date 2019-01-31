Woman charged with DUI, pays bond with fake bill

FAIRFIELD — A Fairfield resident was charged with driving under the influence and forgery when she was found passed out behind the wheel, and then posted $100 bail with a counterfeit bill, police said.

According to a police report, on Jan. 27, officers found Amal Julian, 36, asleep in the driver’s seat of a vehicle that was pulled over to the side of the road near the Circle Inn on the Post Road.

Julian, police said, was uncooperative, displayed signs of significant intoxication and was taken into custody.

She was issued a Feb. 5 court date and allegedly posted $100 cash bond with a counterfeit bill, resulting in an additional charge of first-degree forgery.

Following this charge, Julian was held in lieu of $50,000 bond and taken to court Jan. 29.

